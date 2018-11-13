Leamington Rotary Club's Trees of Light to be switched on this weekend

Donations to this year’s Leamington Rotary Club Trees of Light Campaign will help families in their toughest times.

Through its Christmas trees in Leamington and Whitnash the campaign is again raising money for the Myton Hospices which provide care to terminally ill patients in their last days and support for their loved ones.

The Tree of Light in Leamington in 2017.

Allyson and Terry Barton had a happy life in Henley-in-Arden.

But in 2016 Allyson was diagnosed with both breast and lung cancer and by March 2017 she was given just 12 weeks to live.

Terry, the couple’s son James and daughter-in-law Louisa, Terry’s sister Tina, friends and even Billy the dog came to visit Allyson while she was at Warwick Myton Hospice.

She was able to watch the Six Nations Rugby from her bed and even enjoyed a gin and tonic during the games.

Terry said: “The whole family loves rugby and Allyson was determined to watch all three matches.

“She had so many visitors and she was such a popular person.

“Friends who are living in Shanghai even flew back to see her.”

The lights on the Whitnash tree will be switched on by Mayor Cllr Terry Shepherd in a celebration with music and carols on Saturday November 17 starting at 5.15 pm.

The Leamington tree lights will be switched on by Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Stephen Cross on Sunday November 18 starting at 3.30pm with carols led by the Baptist Church Choir and the Royal Spa Brass Band.

Donations can be made until January 5.

To make a donation online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight.