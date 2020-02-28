Leamington Rotary Club makes unusual donation to unusual Kenilworth charity

The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club has made an unusual donation to an unusual charity based in Kenilworth.

An electric grinder, worth £319, has been presented by club members to Tools With A Mission (TWAM).

Founded 30 years ago, TWAN collects used tools donated in the UK and refurbishes them so that the tools can be built up into packs of tradesman's carpentry kits to be shipped to Zambia and Uganda.

The kits enable people there to develop the skills to become useful trades-people, especially in poor rural areas which lack training facilities.

TWAM, at St John's in Kenilworth, specialises in repairing carpentry tools, and is one of the eight refurbishment centres in the UK where donated tools are repaired and made as new by volunteers in the charity's specialist workshops.

Other centres produce tool kits for more than eight trades such as builders, electricians, motor mechanics, and even sewing machines and knitting machines for schools.

Gerald Dean, Chairman of the Rotary club's International committee said: "We are always on the look-out for ways to help people overseas in practical ways that are 100 per cent effective, this donation does exactly that".

To contact TWAM call 07707 993598, 855538, or go online www.twam.uk.