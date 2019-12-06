Leamington rotarians and mayor singing from the same sheet in support of Alzheimer's Society

Rotarians and the mayor of Leamington have joined in with a singing group which helps people with dementia after a donation of hundreds of pounds was made to Alzheimer's Society.

Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club president Colin Robertson recently presented a cheque for £500 to Janice Le Tellier, midlands central area manager for Alzheimer's Society, watched by the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Bill Gifford and other rotary members and John Daly, a Dementia Friends Champion.

Rotarian Ian Stevens, Leamington Mayor Bill Gifford, Rotary club President Colin Robertson, Alzheimers Society Midlands Area Central Area Manager Janice Le Tellier, Rotarian David Greenwood, Alzheimers Dementia Friends Champion John Daly.

Colin explained that club members were very aware of the difficulties that people with mental health problems were experiencing and were determined to help them overcome these problems.

In response, Janice said: "Alzheimer's Society was very grateful as voluntary donations such as this helped to fund their many local groups and activities designed to support people with dementia and their families."

After the presentation at the Brunswick Healthy Living Centre in Leamington, the mayor and rotarians joined in with a group of people with dementia enjoying their special Singing for the Brain session run there every two weeks by music therapist Anna Perry.

Brian, one of the participants, was keen to voice his appreciation on behalf of people with dementia.

He said: "Coming together like this is a terrific help.

"We all find it very difficult to talk and mix with other people, but this is so nice, as we feel so comfortable meeting and singing together.

"It helps us fight off the daily isolation we feel because we have lost the ability to talk easily with other people."