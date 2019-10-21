Leamington restaurants triumph at Deliveroo awards

Leamington restaurants have triumphed at food delivery company Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards.

Chozen Noodle has won the Best Cheap Eats award at Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards after Leamington residents voted for their favourite establishment.

Deliveroo PR library imagery by Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

The restaurant - which has a branch at the Co-Op store in The Parade - received the most votes to see off five other shortlisted businesses.

Chozen Noodle aims to provide customers with a range of dishes that reflect the diversity of Asia.

It uses fresh ingredients to mix recipes from Thailand, Japan, Malaysia and China to create healthy Asian food.

Gonzalo Olveira from Chozen Noodle said: "It’s fantastic to win this award, and means that much more as it was voted for by the public.

"There were so many great restaurants up for awards, and it’s really encouraging to see such a range of talented chefs and varied cuisines on show.

In topping the award category, Chozen will receive support from Deliveroo to help the business to grow and will also be part of an upcoming marketing campaign worth up to £30,000 to showcase the very best of British restaurants.

Yo Sushi was also recognised as the best restaurant as voted for by delivery riders.

The restaurant - at the Regent Court Shopping Centre - was backed by Deliveroo riders in the town for their friendly, helpful staff and for having meals ready to be picked up when they arrived.

The awards ceremony was a celebration of British culinary talent, with family-run independents and high street favourites being recognised for their achievements.

The range of award categories, from Best Italian and Best Family Restaurant to Most Innovative Dish and Best Vegan Offering, reflected both traditional tastes and the latest cuisine on offer in the UK restaurant industry.

Over 70,000 votes were cast by Brits over the course of the competition in which more than 400 restaurants were whittled down to 19 winners.

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: "I’m really proud that Deliveroo works with over 20,000 of the UK’s best local restaurants, bringing amazing meals straight to people’s front doors.

"We understand the hard work, dedication, incredible skill and creativity that goes into making a restaurant successful and so it is an honour for us to be celebrating Britain’s best loved restaurants."