Leamington residents asked to give their views on neighbourhood plan

People in Leamington are being invited to give their views on topics such as housing and air quality covered in the town council's neighbourhood plan.

Leamington Town Council has formally submitted the Royal Leamington Spa Neighbourhood Development Plan (RLSNDP) to Warwick District Council's planning officers.

A public consultation is now taking place until Monday February 17 with people being asked to give their views online.

The plan sets out the town council's vision for Leamington to be achieved by 2029, which coincides with the district council's Local Plan.

The town council has said: "Leamington Spa's vibrant and diverse history gives our town its unique character and distinctive identity.

"It has become a thriving base of creative, cultural and technological innovation whilst nurturing its valued green spaces and community assets.

Leamington town centre

"Looking to our future, we will continue to conserve and protect our built heritage whilst promoting enhancements which allow us to reduce our impact on climate change, support sustainable economic development, build innovative housing, support effective integrated transport systems and contribute to a healthy town."

The plan lays out key objectives based around five themes which are housing and development, community and culture, green spaces and parks, roads and transport and business support and town centre.

The council has said that the five key objectives are "to support the delivery of sustainable housing to meet the needs of a growing population", "to encourage all members of our community to access improved community, leisure and cultural opportunities across Leamington", "to protect and enhance the provision of parks, other areas of green space and natural landscape within the town". "to reduce vehicle traffic emissions, improve air quality and increase access to and use of all types of sustainable transport modes across Leamington" and "to support retail and business, especially local and independent companies, so as to promote sustainable growth in investment, jobs and tourism".

The plan can be found online here and people can register to make comments.