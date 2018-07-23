Leamington recycling centre currently closed

A recycling centre in Leamington is currently closed

The Princes Drive recycling centre has been temporarily closed because the site is currently full.

On Warwickshire County Council’s website it says: “The site is currently full and is unable to accept any materials until we can get some containers emptied.

“This follows some serious external transport issues this morning.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the situation ASAP.

“Alternative nearest options are:-

“Cherry Orchard Kenilworth CV8 2SS

“Burton Farm, Stratford CV37 0RW”