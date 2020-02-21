Leamington rapist jailed for 12 years

A Leamington man who raped a woman after a night out 12 years ago has been branded a danger after a judge heard he had gone on to commit further offences against other women.

Wayne Grantham had denied two charges of rape and one of sexual assault – but was found guilty of all three charges following a trial at Coventry Crown Court.

Wayne Grantham

And at Warwick Crown Court, where Judge Barry Berlin is now sitting, Grantham, 41, of Broadway, Leamington, was given an extended prison sentence after being assessed as posing a danger to women.

He was jailed for 12 years, of which he will have to serve at least eight years before the Parole Board will consider whether it is safe for him to be released.

If he is freed before serving the full 12-year term, he will be on licence for the rest of that time – and for a further four years, during which time he can be recalled to prison if his behaviour gives any cause for concern.

Prosecutor Tim Sapwell said that the attack happened in 2008.

"His victim later told a friend what had happened, but did not go to the police until 2017 after hearing that other women had since been subjected to violence at Grantham’s hands.

Mr Sapwell said that Grantham had a conviction for battery in 2010 after punching a woman to the head and stealing her phone. The court heard of two other incidents of assaulting women since 2010.

Sarah Allen, defending, conceded: “It is inevitable it’s going to be a period of custody of some length.”

Arguing against an extended sentence, Miss Allen pointed out the last offence on Grantham’s record had been in 2017, and there had been ‘an expression of remorse.’

But jailing Grantham, Judge Berlin told him: “I adjourned for an assessment of dangerousness, bearing in mind your violence towards women.

"The report paints a similar picture so far as violence is concerned to other women.

“You can switch from being charming to being terrifying in a moment.

"You pose a genuine significant risk of serious harm to women by the commission of further offences.”