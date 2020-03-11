Leamington pupils celebrate Commonwealth Day as the district continues the countdown to the 2022 Games

As the clock counts down to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, school children went Leamington town hall this week for activities to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

Pupils and staff from Clapham Terrace Primary School joined the Chairman of Warwick District Council, members of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games project team, Bowls England and local bowls clubs to find out about the plans for when the Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls competitions come to Leamington.

Following the official raising of the Commonwealth Flag, the year 4 and 5 children had the opportunity to chat to the council’s Commonwealth Games project manager and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Christina Boxer.

Cllr George Illingworth, chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “We should all be excited and proud that the Bowls event for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is coming to Leamington.

"For these young people it will be something that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

"It is therefore important that they have the opportunity to find out about the Games and the significance of hosting a large international event attracting competitors and visitors from all over the world.”