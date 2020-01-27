Leamington pub to host quiz night in aid of Warwick-based charity for children with terminal illnesses and their families

A Leamington pub is holding a quiz night to raise money for a Warwick-based charity that helps children with terminal and life-limiting illness and their families.

The New Builders Arms, in Landsdowne Street, is holding the event on Wednesday February 5 from 7pm to 11pm in aid of Molly Olly's Wishes.

Kim, Gary and Tracy Peake are raising money for Molly Olly's Wishes.

Landlords Gary and Kim Peake, who took over at the pub with Gary’s sister Tracy, in August last year, decided to support the charity after their own daughter’s recent health scare.

Gary said: “Since late last year we have all been ill with the normal cold viruses and also a spell of Norovirous each, resulting finally with our youngest daughter Ethel who has just turned nine months suffering from bronchiolitis and spending four days in hospital.

“Although we were very lucky in the fact Ethel only had a short stay in hospital bronchiolitis can, in rare cases, be fatal.

"We had a couple of days watching her suffer and struggle to breathe and it made us ask ourselves a few horrible questions and we couldn't help but think of people whose children aren't so fortunate as Ethel and worse still don't survive various illnesses.

Molly Ollerenshaw aged four.

“We have always wanted to have a quiz night and thought it would be good to have the first one as a charity event and, once we did a little research, there could only be one charity in our eyes."

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The mascot of the charity is a therapeutic toy lion called Olly The Brave who has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

These form part of an Olly The Brave pack that has now been handed out to more than 40 hospitals, along with a book from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “It was a pleasure to meet Kim and the team at The New Builders Arms who understand the importance of our work and just wanted to do what they can to help.

“We are really looking forward to meeting people on the night and hoping we may be able to answer a few questions at least! Thank you to everyone involved for your support and for helping Molly Olly’s to make a difference.”

The quiz, which offers cash prizes, is open to teams of two to six people and costs £2 per person - £1 of which will go to the charity.

Proceeds of a raffle will also raise money on the night.

Further information about Molly Olly’s Wishes or how to donate can be found at www.mollyolly.co.uk