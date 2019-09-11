Leamington pub named UK's best for beer at national awards

The Drawing Board pub in Leamington has been named the UK’s Best Beer Pub in the Great British Pub Awards.

The Newbold Street pub was honoured at a gala ceremony at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Thursday September 5 after beating off competition from all over the UK.

The awards – organised by pub industry bible The Morning Advertiser – celebrate the best in the business across more than 20 different categories, covering everything from the UK’s Best Pub for Beer, Best Pub for Family and Best Pub for Food, to the UK’s overall Pub of the Year award.

Prestigious gongs are also given to the UK’s Best Pub Garden, Best Pub Manager, Best Live Entertainment, and the nation’s Best LGBTQ+ drinking place.

Drawing Board owner Sam Cornwall Jones said: "“We are thrilled to have won this award after previously being a finalist in 2016.

"It means so much to us - we have done tears and everything.

"Since we opened in 2015 we have really tried to push the envelope with our beer selection including our own beer Elephant Wash brewed with the Old Pie Factory in Warwick.

"Our own bottle shop has just opened, also in Leamington, specialising in craft beer, Japanese whisky and artisan liquor.

"We’re now really excited to continue forcing beer on people who didn’t know they wanted any”