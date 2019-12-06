Leamington project that helps homeless and vulnerable people needs your help spreading Christmas cheer

A Leamington project that helps those who are homeless or vulnerable is appealing for help to spread Christmas cheer.

The Salvation Army Way Ahead Project in Chapel Street provides food, support and services for people who are homeless or vulnerable.

The team at the project have launched an appeal for donations so that they can provide Christmas celebrations at the centre.

They will be providing a Christmas dinner for their guests and they will also be putting together gift bags and need people's help.

On their Facebook post they said: "On 25th December we will be putting on our Xmas day dinner for the most vulnerable individuals in our community.

"For many of us it is the day when families come together and spend quality time & make lots of happy memories, this is not the case for everyone.

The Salvation Army Way Ahead Project in Leamington is appealing for help with their Christmas appeal. Photos by The Salvation Army Way Ahead Project.

"We like to make this day special and want our visitors to feel loved, cared for and to also go away with fond memories.

"We will be putting together gift bags and would really appreciate your support if you are able to help. We will be serving around 40+ people."

They are looking for donations of:

• Small boxes of chocolates

• Thermos cups/flasks

• Hot drinks vouchers

• Face moisturiser

• Hand cream

• Lip Balm

• Small pocket 2020 Diary

• Small pocket notepad & Pen

Donations can be dropped off at the The Salvation Army, 1a Chapel Street, Leamington, CV311EJ between 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday or between 9.15 to 12.15 on Saturday.

Deadline for drop off is Monday December 16.

Money can also be donated to the project by going to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wayaheadproject