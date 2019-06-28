Leamington post office re-opens after repair work is completed

Customers will again be able to use the main Post Office branch in Leamington.

The branch in Bath Street had been closed since May 22 due to "unforeseen circumstances" before re-opening on Saturday (June 22).

The Post Office branch at the Spar store in Bath Street, Leamington.

But a leaking roof leading to a power fault had caused the branch to be closed again on Tuesday and until yesterday (Thursday June 27) afternoon while repairs were carried out.

A member of staff said that the branch should now be open as normal from now on.

The Spar store, which the Post Office counter is attached to, is not currently open.

Customers wanting to use the Post Office should call ahead on 01926 887144 for the time being.