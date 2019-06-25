Leamington post office closed again 'temporarily' after re-opening

Leamington's main Post Office branch has had to close again after it was previously shut for a month.

The branch in Bath Street, along with the Spar store it was attached to, closed on May 22 due to "unforeseen circumstances" with customers being directed to other branches and no indication being given by the Post Office Ltd as to when it would re-open.

The Post Office branch in Bath Street is temporarily closed on Tuesday June 25 (2019).

But today, The Post Office Ltd informed the Courier and Weekly News that the branch re-opened on Saturday (June 22).

A spokeswoman said: "“We are pleased to announce that Leamington Post Office re-opened on Saturday (22 June) with a temporary Postmaster.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the branch since 22 May.

" We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services and we have worked hard to restore Post Office service to the area as quickly as possible.”

But shortly after this message was sent out, the company then said the branch has had to be closed again 'temporarily' due to a leak in the roof of the premises.

And there is a sign on the shop window saying it was closed 'due to an electrical fault'.

The spokeswoman said: "I also need to make you aware that since I sent you the message about the branch re-opening on Saturday we have heard that the branch has had to temporarily close again because of a leak in the roof and rainwater getting into the building.

"We are trying to re-open the branch as soon as possible."

The Post Office Limited helpline number is 03457 223344.

To check if the Bath Street branch is re-opened call 01926 887144.