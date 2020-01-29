Leamington Post Office branch reopens after lengthy closure

Leamington town centre's main Post Office branch has finally reopened after a lengthy closure which dates back to last year.

The Post Office has today (Wednesday, January 29) announced the reopening of the branch in Bath Street, which is part of the Spar store.

The former Post Office building on the corner of Priory Terrace in Leamington

A spokeswoman for the company said: "We are pleased to announce that Leamington Spa Post Office has re-opened this morning after roofing repair work was carried out.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure caused by the leaking roof."

And the spokeswoman provided a brief update on the company's search for a new premises for the branch in the town.

She said: "We also have two interested retailers who have applied to operate Leamington Spa Post Office on a permanent basis. We will soon be considering both applications and we will then announce our proposal.”

The branch has had a troubled existence over the past year having closed several times due to ongoing issues with the premises.

Leamington MP Matt Western launched a campaign to have the branch reopened in December last year and townspeople have also appealed for the former Post Office site in Priory Terrace to be put back into use.