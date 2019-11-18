Leamington Post Office branch re-opens after flooding

The main Post Office branch in Leamington has now re-opened 16 days after it closed due to flooding at the building in which it is located.

The branch at the Spar store in Bath Street closed for the third time this year on Saturday November 2 due to a leak in the building's roof.

But the branch has now re-opened while The Post Office has said it is now looking to move its services to a new premises in the town.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to announce that Leamington Spa Post Office has re-opened this morning (Monday November 18) after roofing repair work was carried out.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure caused by the leaking roof.”