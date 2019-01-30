Leamington pensioner admits sexually abusing teenage boy more than 35 years ago

A Leamington pensioner has been warned to expect a prison sentence after he finally admitted sexually abusing a teenage boy more than 35 years ago.

Peter Brown had originally denied committing a number of sexual offences against the boy in the early 1980s.

But on the day of his trial at Warwick Crown Court, Brown (71) of Shuckburgh Grove, changed his pleas to guilty on three charges of indecent assault.

Those pleas were accepted by prosecutor Graeme Simpson, who said the abuse had taken place over a few weeks either side of the boy’s 15th birthday.

Conceding that there had been ‘a significant degree of long-term damage to the complainant,’ Simon Hunka, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

He pointed out: “It is getting on for 40 years since these events occurred. This is a 71-year-old individual who faces going to prison for a long period.”

Judge Anthony Potter questioned whether a report was necessary, observing that the maximum sentence at the time for indecent assault on a boy was ten years.

And he commented that that was ‘not far removed’ from the 14-year maximum sentence for an offence of sexual activity with a child under current legislation.

Following further discussions, Judge Potter agreed to adjourn for a report, and Brown was granted bail.

But the judge warned him: “You have pleaded guilty to serious offences and should expect an immediate sentence of imprisonment.”