Leamington panto Snow White is less than two weeks away

The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington will be home to the fairest panto of them all this Christmas season with the magical Snow White premiering at the venue in less than two weeks’ time.

Popular panto dame JP McCue and comedy sidekick Sean Dodds are back for some more mayhem and joining them are Emma Marsh in the title role of Snow White and Tom Ling as the Prince.

Snow White logo

This will be JP’s eighth year in panto at the Spa Centre and sixth year as dame.

And this year JP will not only be playing Dame Dolly, his much-loved character, but will also be playing Snow White’s villain, the Evil Queen.

He said: "It really is so special to me coming back to Leamington year after year, the town really is my Christmas home and I have so many wonderful memories of panto.

"Most of my onstage memories are of things going wrong, as that really stays with you; from forgetting lines to falling over far too much - it's all part of the fun and makes each show exciting for everyone, audience and cast members alike.

JP McCue will return as Dame Dolly in this year's Royal Spa Centre Christmas panto in Leamington.

"The Spa Centre is a lovely, happy place to call home over the panto season.

"All the staff have always been so kind to me and I still get butterflies in my belly walking into the building for the first time each season even after having done seven pantomimes already.

"Seeing how the panto has transformed over the last few years especially gets me excited to see where we can take it with Snow White and perhaps beyond.”

The panto cast made their entrance earlier this month at the Christmas Lights Switch on, where they greeted fans and joined in the festivities.

Emma Marsh (right) in the title role of Snow White and Tom Ling (left) as the Prince.

They are currently rehearsing the show in the Town Hall and at the Spa Centre ready for the opening weekend on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8.

Tom, who is playing Prince Michael, will be appearing in his third pantomime and said: “I can’t wait to show the people of Leamington what we’ve got.

"I absolutely love panto season because it’s great to see so many families come together every year to share a laugh and have a sing along with us on stage.

"It’s just the best way to get into the festive spirit."

The main cast of this year's Royal Spa Centre Christmas panto Snow White.

With some performances already sold out The Royal Spa Centre box office is recommending that people book tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Snow White will run from Saturday 7 December 2019 – Sunday 5 January 2020.

For more information or to book tickets please call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

