Leamington noodle bar up for Deliveroo award

Food lovers in Leamington have voted in their numbers for Chozen Noodle in The Parade to be selected as a finalist in Deliveroo’s inaugural Restaurant Awards.

The shortlist of restaurants in with a chance of winning was chosen after the first round of public voting in which more than 25,000 people across the UK cast their vote, resulting in more than 400 hopefuls being reduced to just over 100 finalists.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards will put a spotlight on the best cuisine British restaurants have to offer, bringing together a host of culinary talent from across the country.

The public now have until Friday (October 4) to cast their vote and give their favourite local restaurant the best chance of success, with the winners announced at the awards ceremony in London.

The event - which takes place on October 17 - will be a celebration of UK restaurants, from family-run independents to high street favourites.

The range of categories reflect traditional tastes and the latest food trends, from Best Burger and Best Brunch to Best Vegan Offering and Most Instagram­mable Dish.

The evening will be hosted by the star of the West End’s Waitress and former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Ashley Roberts.

The final award of the night - Restaurant of the Year - will be decided by a panel of judges including restaurant critic Giles Coren, founder and CEO of Ceviche Martin Morales and restaurateur, TV presenter and cook Jasmine Hemsley.

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards website can be seen here: uk.deliveroorestaurantawards.com