Leamington Muslim association gives large donation to district food bank

Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslim Association members Mohammad Salim (president) and Dr Rizwan Hafeez (youth leader) with his daughter prepare to deliver the donation of food and groceries to the Warwick District Food Bank.
Ahmadiyya Muslims in Leamington have made a generous donations of groceries to the Warwick District Food Bank.

Members of the Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, who worship at the mosque in Adelaide Road donated items to the collection throughout November and then delivered the goods to the Warehouse at the All Saints Church car park in Warwick.

Members have also been donating cash towards helping victims of the Rohingya crisis.