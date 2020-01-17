Leamington multi-storey car park set for system change from pay on foot to pay and display at end of month

One of Leamington town centre's main car parks will change from having a pay on foot system to pay and display at the end of the month with fees also set to rise across Warwick district.

From Friday January 31 motorists using the Covent Garden multi-storey car park will have to pay for parking before they leave their car at the site either by using one of the machines recently installed or the RingGo smartphone app.

The cost of parking at the multi-storey for more than four hours will go up from £3 to £3.50.

The cost of staying at any of Warwick District Council's other car parks in Leamington and Warwick for more than four hours in a day are set to go up from £4.50 to £5.

Overnight parking fees at the council's car parks across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth will also increase from £1 to £1.50 except at the Hampton Road and Vittle Drive car parks in Warwick and the Old Town car parks in Leamington which will remain at £1.

The price of season tickets will go up by three per cent in Leamington car parks excluding those in Old Town

Myton Fields, in Warwick, will be added to the St Nicholas Park season ticket.

Season tickets for Warwick car parks will cost three per cent more except at those branded as 'park and stride' car parks.

These newly branded car parks will include the car parks in Hampton Road, Bread and Meat Close and Vittle Drive - which will now be specifically named since there is no longer an 'Area 1' for St Marys Lands.

In Kenilworth the fees for parking up to four hours will increase as follows: from 30p to 40p for 30 minutes, from 60p to 80p for an hour, from £1.20 to £1.50 for two hours, from £1.80 to £2 for three hours and from £2.40 to £2.50 for four hours.

Parking for more than four hours in Kenilworth will rise in cost from £4 to £4.50 and season tickets will cost three per cent more.

More spaces will added around Abbey Fields Leisure Centre "to allow control of the use if disabled parking spaces and reduce the amount of non-authorised vehicles entering the park, which will improve safety for park users".

Also, the council has said "the addition of Castle Farm car park into the parking order to allow for a gate to be added in the future to effectively close the car park when the sports centre is closed".

