Leamington mother and son to protest against HS2 by walking line from Cubbington to London

A mother and son team will walk the route of HS2 from Cubbington to London in order to draw attention to their ongoing campaign against the high-speed rail line.

Gerry Bishop, 72, who ives in Eathorpe and her son Matt, 52, who lives in Leamington, will begin their walk from Cubbington Woods, which will be destroyed by HS2, on Monday April 22.

They are hoping to gather support along the way for a petition to scrap the project and for people to join them on their walk.

Matt said: “People have forgotten that they do have power and can make change happen. We have to walk together.

“Some of history’s greatest democratic rights were earnt by the courage to walk.”

The walk will be filmed to document the people and places Matt and Gerry meet and see along the way.

This will give people the chance to see the countryside and woodland that will be lost and the homes, the people and family businesses that are already being displaced.

Matt said: “The proposed track cuts through the heart of the local countryside and areas of woodland that have been a haven of peace for town dwellers since my childhood.

And from the edge of London to Birmingham, across 100 miles of English countryside the story is repeated over and over.

So many people are being bullied into submission by a Government backed corporate power.

In Leamington it is only three miles East and ten miles West to the existing London mainlines, Marylebone and Euston respectively.

I haven’t yet heard a strong argument as to why we need yet another rail line sandwiched in between the two.

To view the petition click here

For more about the walk search for Walk The Line - Stop HS2 on Facebook.