Leamington Medical Practice launches fitness club for patients and staff

A Leamington medical practice has successfully launched its own fitness club.

The launch of the Clarendon Lodge Medical Practice Fitness Club and its #pledge10000 campaign took place on National Fitness Day last month.

The afternoon was filled with activities in the Clarendon Lodge car park including a high-intensity workout led by Wasps players, taekwondo, salsa, yoga and running sessions and attracted in the hundreds of patients and other Leamington residents.

The #pledge10000 total has already reached 405km - this includes 61km racked up on the launch day.

Commenting on the launch day and the new Fitness Club, Wasps player Josh Bassett said: “I think it’s absolutely amazing. I think it’s something a lot of GP surgeries could potentially roll out across the country.

"It gives their patients the opportunity to try different things and see what suits them because that’s what it’s about, to get active you’ve got to find something that you’re interested in."

Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi, one of the GPS at Clarendon Lodge behind the new Fitness Club said: “It has been fantastic to see so many of our patients enjoying the launch day and getting on board with our pledge.

"It’s all about getting people active so it’s been great to see pledges coming through, whether it’s been patients taking an extra long walk with their dog or running that little bit further.

“We hope together we can achieve 10,000km.

"Whether people run, swim, or cycle it all counts.

"We just need them to post their efforts on our Instagram, Facebook or twitter accounts and #pledge10000. Together we can get fitter and healthier.”