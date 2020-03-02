Leamington market to relaunch with new theme and new home

The Leamington farmers market is being relaunched with a new seasonal theme and a new home.

The market has historically taken place on the fourth Saturday of the month and has been held in the Pump Room Gardens, and more recently outside of the Leamington Town Hall whilst the refurbishment of the Pump Room Gardens took place.

The Covent Garden Market. Photo by Amanda Stacey

With the location of the event seeing decreasing footfall, and with competing markets on the same day within the region, organiser CJs Events Warwickshire and the Warwick District Council events team have worked to deliver a revised format for the market.

The new ‘Leamington Seasonal Producers Market’ will take the format of four seasonally themed events, hosting around thirty local food and drink producers.

The market will also be moved to the Covent Garden Quarter area where the street events are proving extremely popular and will be held on Warwick Street which will be closed to traffic for the event dates.

The new producers markets will take place on:

~ Sunday April 19 10am until 4pm (spring themed)

~ Sunday June 7 10am until 4pm (summer themed)

~ Sunday September 20 10am until 4pm (harvest themed)

~ Sunday January 24 2021 10am until 4pm (winter themed)

In response to the move, Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Leamington farmers’ market has been a market which we have struggled with over the past 24 months.

"With the slightly out of town position, restrictions on who we can have attending and other larger farmers’ markets within the region, it has caused stall numbers to drop dramatically, and was becoming unviable to run.

"We’re now pleased we’ve been able to work with the council to reformat these markets and revive them into specialist events which will showcase local producers from across the district.”

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business and environment added: “The council is very happy to support CJ’s Events with these new seasonal markets, which will not only showcase local produce, but will also bring added footfall which will help to reinvigorate the Covent Garden Quarter.

"I am confident that CJ’s have come up with a winning formula which will be a big hit with the local community.”

Food and drink producers who are interested in joining the market can apply via: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk