Leamington man taking on Warwick Half Marathon to help homeless charity

While many of us will be hibernating from the big freeze this weekend, hundreds of runners will be warming up for the Warwick Half Marathon on Sunday (March 4).

However, organisers at the British Heart Foundation, who are running the event, were set to make a decision yesterday (Thursday) as the paper went to press, on whether it will go ahead. Check the website for updates - www.bhf.org.uk/get-involved/events/runs/warwick-half-marathon

The Warwick Half Marathon and Family Fun Run will start and finish at the racecourse.

While the half marathon will be the standard 13.1 miles, the Family Fun Runs will be 2.5k or 5k - these runs are suitable for all abilities.

Among the half marathon runners will be Mark Docker, who is raising money to help the homeless.

He said: “I will hopefully be completing the half marathon and it the first time that I have done one. I did the Leamington 10k in April and it was the first time I had run any distance. Since then I have done other events such as the Two Castles Run and the Santa Dash.”

Mark has decided to use his half marathon challenge to help raise money for Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington and works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and its ‘House2Home’ service.

Mark said: “Helping Hands are at the sharp end and they have an immediate impact on someone who is out there on the streets. For me if I can raise money to give someone a roof over their heads or a blanket for the night it makes it worthwhile. The two hours or so of what I will be putting my body through is nothing compared to what people go through when they are on the streets.”

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Docker1