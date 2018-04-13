Leamington man taking on another running challenge to help homeless charity

A man from Leamington is continuing his bid to help a local homeless charity by taking on the Regency Run this weekend.

Mark Docker is raising money for Leamington-based charity Helping Hands, which works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and its ‘House2Home’ service

Last weekend he took on the Warwick Half Marathon to help raise money and will now be taking on the Regency Run on Sunday (April 15).

Mark said: “This time last year, the Regency Run was the first distance run I’d ever done. I’ve done three other 10ks since, and thought the next challenge would be a Half Marathon. And it was a challenge.

“But the crowds along the way, and pockets of people cheering you on along the country roads really helped.

“And on the final stretch you can hear the cheers and you get that final surge of energy.

“Crossing the finish line was an emotional moment for me.

“I spent many years fighting addiction, and with the help of groups like Helping Hands, I now live a happier substance-free life.

“Through running and the generosity and support of family and friends we can help others through the fantastic work done by Helping Hands.”

So far Mark has raise more than £900 on his Justgiving page and he is hoping to raise even more after the Regency Run.

He said: “On Sunday I will be going for the double. Half Marathon last week, Leamington 10k this week.

“At the moment, Helping Hands will receive £971.

“If I could appeal one last time to the public’s generosity, we could get up to £1,000, which I think would be pretty spectacular.”

To donate to Mark’s fundraising page click here