Leamington man on sex offenders list for downloading indecent images of children

A Leamington man who downloaded indecent images of children, including a number of movies, has been ordered to take part in a sex offenders’ programme.

Jack Thomas ,29, of Miranda Drive, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to three charges of making indecent images of children.

He was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years, and was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and to take part in a sex offenders’ programme.

Prosecutor Timothy Sapwell said that in June the police went to Thomas’s home as a result of information they had received about his internet use.

From his bedroom they seized a laptop computer on which they found a number of indecent images of children, both stills and movies.

The images, which Thomas had downloaded from peer-to-peer sites, included 46 in category A, showing children as young as nine being subjected to penetrative sex acts.

Of those, ten stills and eight of the movies were in an inaccessible storage area, showing they had been deleted, but 28 movies were accessible.

There were also six category B images of children involved in non-penetrative sex acts and four category C images of children in naked or indecent poses, added Mr Sapwell.

Sentencing Thomas, Judge Barry Berlin also ordered him to register with the police as a sex offender for seven years.