Leamington man named ‘volunteer of the year’ for 20 years of service at tennis club

A long-standing volunteer at a Leamington tennis club has been awarded the ‘volunteer of the year trophy’ after 20 years of service.

In March more than 180 tennis enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the performances and work of players and volunteers across the county at Warwickshire Lawn Tennis Association’s WALTA Awards 2019.

One of this year’s success stories was Leamington resident, Nick Seale, who took home the ‘volunteer of the year’ trophy, for 20 years of service at Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club (LLTSC), where he is also a member.

Nick has run the monthly singles tennis ladders at the club since October 1999, facilitating competitive play for more than 90 players across all ages, gender and ability.

When he took over, the system was completely paper-based and involved handwriting the lists each month. Thanks to Nick, the system is now electronic and simple for members to use. Nick still spends several hours each month, working out results, making sure players are where they should be on the ladder and dealing with all enquiries.

Janette George, tennis chair, nominated Nick and believes he is extremely deserving of this recognition.

She said: “Nick has played a huge part in the success and growth of our friendly club over the last 20 years, and I’m delighted his efforts have now been formally acknowledged.

“Nick manages the competition every month, with a great deal of charm and a very welcoming smile and these days, he doesn’t even play in the ladder, so there is no real personal benefit to him.

“He simply does it for the love of the game”.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about the club’s facilities and the sports it offers, can call Cheryl Doshi, club manager on 01926 425845.