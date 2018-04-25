Leamington man jailed after drink driving and crashing van into restaurant

A Leamington man has been jailed after he drunkenly drove a van into the front of a restaurant in the town centre.

At Warwickshire Magistrates’ court last week Charles Churchill-Davies, 29, of Kenilworth Road, Leamington, was jailed for four months, banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £115 costs for drink driving and driving without insurance.

The incident happened in The Parade on Monday March 26 at about 5pm.

Churchhill-Davies crashed the white Ford Transit van into the front of Bill’s.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

When he was arrested, a breath test showed that Davies had 174 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - a reading described in the court report as “extremely high” and almost five times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

It was for this reason, and the fact he had caused the crash, that he was jailed.