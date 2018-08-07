Leamington man arrested following theft of 12 steaks from supermarket

A 37-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion a burglary and the theft of 12 steaks from Sainsbury's.

The burglary occurred at 2.28pm on Saturday (4 August) in Clapham Street.

The man was arrested on the evening of Monday, August 6.

He was also arrested on suspicion of the theft of 12 steaks from Sainsbury's in Radford Road, Leamington Spa on Wednesday (1 August).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 235 of 4 August 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.