Leamington looks set to get new coffee shop and pizza place

Plans for a new coffee shop and pizza place in Leamington have been given the green light.

The two businesses are set to open on the ground floor of the former Co-op building at number 52 to 60 Warwick Street.

The former Co-op building in Warwick Street in Leamington

The Co-op shut in 2015 and in 2017 plans to convert the first, second and third floors into flats were granted permission.

In those plans the ground floor was retained for retail and has been marketed as a single unit.

The plans that were submitted to Warwick District Council were for a change of use.

Now the unit will be split in two; one for the coffee shop, which would be national coffee chain, and one for the pizza place, which could become Dodo Pizza.

Currently there are Dodo Pizza places in Coventry, Walsall and Brighton.

It is not yet known which coffee chain is looking to move into the other unit.

The decision to split the units was backed by Wareing and Company, the estate agents who have been marketing the unit.

In a letter submitted by the estate agents they said that they have been marketing the site for nearly two years and that they have had 'limited interest from retailers' .

One of the agents also said that they think that 'retailers are no longer keen on this area given the competition locally and on the internet' so they support the change of use application.

It is understood that the new businesses could be opening next year.