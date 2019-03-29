Leamington leisure centre joins search for next Olympic gymnast

Children aged from seven to 11 registered to Max Whitlock Gymnastics at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington can take place in a competition to follow in the double Olympic Champion’s footsteps.

In June 2018, the leisure centre's operating company Everyone Active and Max Whitlock MBE came together to create a programme that aims to get one million children engaged in the sport by 2022.

This is being done through the delivery of the scheme in more than 30 Everyone Active centres across the country.

The new competition, which will run from April to December, will give the selected children from the Leamington programme the chance to compete in front of Max to win a bespoke training guidance and regular updates with him.

On the competition, Whitlock said: “The new Mini Max competition is a fantastic opportunity for children taking part in the Max Whitlock Gymnastics programme at Everyone Active centres and I’m so excited to see the talent we have in the programme.

“I’m so proud that Max Whitlock Gymnastics and Everyone Active are offering more children the opportunity to try and enjoy the sport that has meant so much to me and my family.

"I would recommend anyone interested in trying gymnastics visit the website to find their local centre and give it a go.”

Gary Titford, Everyone Active's general manager for Newbold Comyn, said: “We’re pleased to be working alongside Max to offer this unique and exciting competition for children taking part in the programme.

“For children to have a bespoke training guidance and regular updates with a double Olympic Champion is really special and I am looking forward to seeing the progress that our Mini Maxs make throughout the year.”

For more information including terms and conditions visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/max-whitlock-gymnastics/were-on-the-search-for-the-next-mini-max/