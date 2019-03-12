Leamington LAMP wins national award

Alternative Education Provider Leamington LAMP has won the National Autistic Society Award for Professionals – Inspirational Education Provider 2019.

LAMP, based in the ‘Clublands’ area off Adelaide Road, was founded as a not-for-profit company by director Timothy Ellis in 2013 as an arts school and he was joined by co-director Philip Burley.

It is a specialist school for young people with Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC), high anxiety or mental health issues.

Each student has a bespoke timetable which is a mix of creative and core subjects.

All subjects are also offered as engagement and enrichment for learners who are not quite ready to undertake a qualification.

Director Timothy Ellis said “We’re thrilled to bits about winning this prestigious award.

“To think that a small non-profit company in Leamington would win against national competition is mind blowing.

“The award recognises innovation and creativity in education at a time when arts subjects are suffering from funding cuts.

“Leamington LAMP will always put creativity first, in all aspects of our business.”

Next year LAMP will be celebrating a 20 year shared history with Tim.

In 2000 he set up the first alternative education facility in the Midlands to use creative technology in music and art to engage young people struggling in mainstream settings.

To build on this success and to help secure the future of its students, LAMP is relaunching its fundraising efforts.

Companies and individuals can donate at www.leamingtonlamp.co.uk