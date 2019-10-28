Leamington junior rugby player leads England out for their historic world cup win against New Zealand

Leamington Rugby Club can claim some small part in England's historic World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand on Saturday.

Under-10s mixed team player Freya Berry not only lead England out as a mascot for their superb victory over the All Blacks in Yokohama but she also represented Leamington RFC by wearing her club socks for the occasion.

Freya Berry stands with her Leamington Rugby Football Club socks on as she is about to lead England out in their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday October 26 (2019)' (Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

She is pictured here with fellow mascots, waiting as England and their opponents emerged from the tunnel before the game and stood next to fly-half Owen Farrell as he and his teammates sang the national anthem prior to kickoff.

Freya's dad Andrew had won the four-day trip for he and his daughter in an internal competition at his employer Jaguar Land Rover.

The prize included a stay in Tokyo and Andrew, a Welsh rugby fan, was able to watch the game from the stands as a 'neutral' supporter.

He said: "It was so superbly organised and the training for Freya was very thorough.

Freya Berry stands next to England's Owen Farrell during the national anthem. (Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

"Everybody was so friendly and Freya was able to meet a lot of the players and some non-rugby celebrities as well including Arsene Wenger [the former Arsenal FC manager].

"There was no problem with Freya wearing the Leamington socks - the organisers were happy for her to show her club's colours.

"The game was fantastic - England were clearly the better team on the day and they just came racing out of the blocks from the start.

"Freya wasn't even in her seat before they scored the first try."

England won the game by 19 points to seven and will now play South Africa in the World Cup Final on Saturday morning (November 2).