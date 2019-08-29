Leamington jewellery theft prompts CCTV appeal

Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of jewellery from a shop in Leamington

On the afternoon of August 16, a woman stole jewellery from a shop on the Parade.

The Leamington CCTV images Warwickshire Police have released.

Later that afternoon, a man stole jewellery from a shop in Market Place in Nuneaton

PC Calvin Moore from Warwickshire Police said: "At this time we are treating the incidents as linked. We're keen to identify the people in these photos as they may have information vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 301 of August 16.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.