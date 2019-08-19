Leamington IT director ready to face Cape Wrath challenge for Macmillan despite his own cancer battle

When inspirational Leamington IT director Martyn Wells attempts to tackle one of Britain’s toughest walking trails in record time this month he will have already completed one remarkable journey.

He will be taking on the challenge of being in the first team of people to walk the Cape Wrath Trail in Scotland in just ten days with the aim of reaching his fundraising goal of £100,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support having been on a life support machine just months ago.

Martyn Wells

Martyn, 50, and a father-of-two who works for law firm Wright Hassall, has stage four cancer and underwent seven surgeries in 18 months following his diagnosis, culminating in him losing his stomach to a metastatic tumour.

And just a few months ago he was fighting for his life on an intensive care unit after developing pneumonia and chest sepsis.

Martyn said: “I have to pinch myself sometimes to remind myself how lucky I am to even be here, let alone take on something as crazy as the Cape Wrath Trail.

“I am blessed to have a great team supporting me and we’ve trained hard and done all the right preparations to complete this expedition.

“All we need now is for some good luck with the weather and for our bodies to hold out to successfully complete this and raise more awareness about the dangers of melanoma as well as much needed funding for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Martyn is no stranger to challenging himself to raise money for Macmillan.

Last year, he raised £46,000 by completing the Severn Way - a 211-mile route following the River Severn from its source in Plynlimon in Powys to Bristol.

The team who took part in that walk will join Martyn again for this year’s challenge.

www.capewrathtrail2019.com