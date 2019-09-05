Leamington in Bloom wins gold award in regional competition for fourth year running

Leamington has again received a gold award in the regional Heart of England in Bloom awards.

This is is the fourth time in as many years that Leamington in Bloom has been awarded gold by judges in the competition which is part of the nationwide Britain in Bloom competition.

Jephson Gardens received a special award as well.

The awards are given based on a city, town or village's horticulture, environment and community.

For more information about Heart of England in Bloom visit www.heartofenglandinbloom.org

For more about Leamington in Bloom click here.