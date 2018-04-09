Leamington in Bloom launches competitions to get town gardening

Leamington in Bloom has ramped up its efforts to get the town gardening this spring by launching a series of awards and competitions.

The first is a photography competition that challenges Leamington’s best amateur and professional snappers to shine a light on the town’s beautiful plants and gardens.

The next competition – the Pub Gardens and Hanging Baskets Award – invites Leamington’s pubs and bars to come forward and be judged on their beautiful outdoor spaces and floral arrangements.

Even if it’s a simple patio with pots, or some colourful baskets, the Leamington in Bloom judges are keen to see what pub owners are doing to beautify their outdoor spaces and encourage wildlife.

The pub or bar judged to have the best garden or hanging baskets will be awarded a plaque, which will be presented by the Mayor of Leamington Spa shortly after the summer judging period.

In addition to the photography competition and pub award, Leamington in Bloom is now awarding grants of £150 to schools, community groups and individuals who need help to plant or improve a green space around town.

There are six grants altogether – three for schools, and three for other green spaces.

Leamington in Bloom stalwart Annabel Rainbow says: “It’s no secret that flowers and plants make our town more beautiful.

“They also do a wonderful job of encouraging wildlife, including vital pollinators like bugs and bees.

“We’re keen to bring as many people together as possible – whether that’s school children or pub staff – to get Leamington blooming this spring.

“By summer, we’re confident the results will be something that can be enjoyed by both residents and visitors to our town.”

Leamington Spa in Bloom is a not-for-profit group run by volunteers in collaboration with the Town Council.

It has been running for over 20 years and aims to protect and promote Leamington’s beautiful outdoor spaces.

For more information about the photography competition, the Pub Gardens and Hanging Baskets Award, or the grants, visit Leamington in Bloom’s website www.leamingtoninbloom.co.uk

You can also pick up an entry form for the grants from Room 5 at the Town Hall.