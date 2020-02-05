Leamington headteacher promises to serve up celebratory dinner to pupils if school wins national award

Pupils at a leading Leamington school are crossing their fingers after their headteacher promised to serve up a celebratory lunch if it wins a prestigious national award this week.

Arnold Lodge will learn on Friday (February 7) whether it has been crowned Senior School of the Year in the national TES Independent School Awards 2020.

Arnold Lodge headteacher David Preston and pupils Olly Perkins, George Maddy, Maddy Whitehouse and Bethany Winchester, are all crossing their fingers ahead of Friday evenings TES awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, in London

Headteacher David Preston has promised to don the chef’s hat and serve his pupils the celebration feast if they secure the top honour at the ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, in London.

Whether the school comes away with the accolade or not, the headteacher believes being nominated for such a major national award is a fully deserved accolade for Arnold Lodge pupils, parents and staff.

David, who, when appointed in 2016, was one of the youngest heads in the country, said a core focus on ensuring pupils feel happy and are able to grow in confidence, coupled with first-class teaching, is behind the school’s continued success.

This success has seen pupil numbers rise, exam pass rates hit an all-time high and an ‘excellent’ report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

He said: “Of course, I’m absolutely delighted the school has been nominated for such a prestigious award and, collectively, we will all look forward to Friday’s ceremony.

“However, there is more to the success of a school than award nominations. At the heart of it all is having happy, confident pupils who are engaged with our teaching and able to achieve high standards.

"That’s what we are proud to have at Arnold Lodge.”

For more information about Arnold Lodge School, visit arnoldlodge.com or call 01926 778050.