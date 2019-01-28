Leamington Half Marathon will have earlier start time to reduce problems caused by road closures

Organisers of the Leamington Half Marathon have said that they have taken feedback from runners and residents into account when planning this year’s event.

Last year’s half-marathon - the first to take place in the town - had some teething problems including residents finding it difficult to travel during the event due to road closures for which some said they had been given short notice.

To get around this, the race will now start at the earlier time of 8.30am and the residential areas of Lillington and Cubbington will be affected for a shorter length of time.

Starting and finishing adjacent to the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday July 7, the course heads north out of Leamington through Lillington, Cubbington, Weston under Wetherley, Hunningham, Offchurch and Radford Semele before descending back into town for a big crowd finish.

Lisa Cope, marketing and event manager for event organiser Raceways, said “We have taken on board runner feedback and understand that the last mile was tough for most with the finish line being in sight but not quite in reach and so have removed the stretch through Victoria Park and added this length in elsewhere.”

As the race takes place on a closed-road course there will be rolling road closures throughout the morning.

More details of these are on the event’s website.

People are encouraged to come out of their homes and join in by either participating or supporting the runners with cheering, bells and whistles to help them to finish the 13.1 mile course.

Lisa said: “We were thrilled with the support the town showed for the event last year and are hoping that this will continue and grow in order to establish it as an annual event in the calendar for Leamington.

“All of our 2018 partners are joining us again along with some exciting new names soon to be announced.”

Entries are now open.

Visit www.leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk for more details.

Early bird pricing finishes today (February 1).

Those who would like to volunteer for the event or to play a part in the day can email info@leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk