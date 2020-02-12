Leamington Half Marathon organisers have set out 20-week training plan for those who want to run in this year's event

Thousands of runners will take to the roads in and around Leamington in the summer for the town's third annual Half Marathon event.

The event, on Sunday July 5, is organised by Raceways Events, a community interest company, of which all of its profits are donated to the charity Kids Run Free.

The Leamington Half Marathon takes place in July.

The 2019 event was a huge success and received national recognition by winning in the Half Marathon category at the inaugural Challenge Awards by Let’s Do This and Runners World.

Cllr Bill Gifford, the Mayor of Leamington, said “The Leamington Half Marathon is a fantastic event which has put the town on the map, drawing in visitors from all over the country.

"It is great to see the engagement that the local community has had with the event, taking part as runners, volunteers and spectators.

"The event also gives back to the local community by donating its profits to charity – we’re proud to have the event here in Leamington and long may it continue.”

With 20 weeks to go until the race, the organisers are encouraging runners and non-runners alike to get involved.

They have put together a 20-week training plan, which can get you from ‘couch to half marathon’.

Rob Sullivan, events manager for Raceways, said “We want as many people in the local community to be engaged with the event, and encourage people who aren’t currently involved in running to get started.

"A half marathon is a huge challenge and achievement, and we hope that we can motivate people with this training plan to start running and keep running.”

Entries are now open at www.leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk

Those who would like to volunteer or are interested in becoming a sponsor of the event can email office@raceways.org.uk



