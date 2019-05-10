Leamington Half Marathon has more support for its second year

Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the second Leamington Spa Half Marathon on Sunday July 7.

In addition to all previous sponsors continuing their affiliation with the event, Raceways - a Community Interest Company - has announced the addition of three new key partners.

HB&O Financial Services, multi-award winning women’s running group Run Like A Girl and Warwickshire Search and Rescue will be supporting the event.

Everyone Active continues to be the headline sponsor for the event and it will be joined by Martin & Co Estate Agents, Pulsin, Warwick Printing, Aubrey Allen, Coventry Runner, Warwick Kia and Fortress.

Martine Verweij, co-founder of Raceways and Kids Run Free, said: “We are so grateful to have the support of so many fantastic local businesses and groups.

“Without them the race could not go ahead.”

For more information visit www.leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk