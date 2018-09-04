Leamington Food & Drink Festival returns for 11th event at weekend

Leamington Food & Drink Festival will return to the town for its 11th year on Saturday and Sunday (September 8 and 9).

The free-to-attend event, regarded as one of the best autumn food festivals in the country, is set to attract tens of thousands of visitors from all over the UK.

And, as part of a new incentive to encourage more people to travel to the event by train, those who show a valid ticket will receive a free beer, glass of wine or non-alcoholic drink.

Alison Shaw, project manager for event organiser BID Leamington said: “We know people travel to the festival by train and hope this new incentive will encourage more to come by rail and in return, we will give them a drink on us.”

Among the 130 exhibitors will be BBC Apprentice winner Alana Spencer, who will be pitching up with her Ridiculously Rich luxury traybakes, as will first-timers from the town including The Steam House, Stockpot Café, Slurp and Libertine Burgers.

Aubrey Allen will be returning with the Home Cook of the Year competition in the Live Cookery Theatre, which will also host demonstrations by other town businesses such as the Tame Hare, Cote Restaurant and Price’s Spices.

The Kids Cookery School will feature a new session on making bread in a bag.

www.leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk