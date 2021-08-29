Leamington fire update: police say vehicles near fire site can now be collected
Many people had to leave their cars in the area due to safety concerns and road closures
Police have said that vehicles that are near the fire site can now be collected.
On Friday (August 27) there was a huge blaze which involved the Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd premises in Juno Drive
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and it also prompted homes and business to be evacuated and many roads around the area to be closed off.
Yesterday (August 28) some roads were reopened, including Queensway with the junctions with Kingsway and Tachbrook Road.
However officers said that it was likely road closures for Juno Drive and Hermes Close were likely to remain until the end of the bank holiday.
On Sunday (August 29) police said that those who have vehicles parked in Hermes Close can now collect them.
A spokesperson said: "Vehicles can now be recovered from Hermes Close.
"Owners are asked to report to officers at the gates to the cordon area, situated at Hermes Close and Juno Drive."