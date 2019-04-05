Leamington FC fan’s book remembers footballing heroes past and present

Leamington Football Club supporters can look back on famous games and remember some of their favourite players in a new book written by a fellow fan.

Windmill Heroes, by Ed Blackaby, is a celebration of football in the town including chapters dedicated to players from the 1960s and 2000s periods, interviews with fans and players from different eras, ‘dream teams’ of past players and nostalgic photos.

Leamington FC

Ed, 42 who lives in Nuneaton, took a big interest in Leamington FC when the club reformed in 2000 and his uncle is also a big fan.

The book took him about eight months to complete.

He said: “For some time I have had the ambition to write a book about football.

“I decided to write a book about Leamington FC because there wasn’t a book like Windmill Heroes out there.

“Leamington has a football history to be proud of, we have produced some fine footballers over the years from 1920s England international George Green to current Premiership goalkeeper Ben Foster.

“Arsenal and England legend Eddie Hapgood lived in the town and we also have a world record holder in Paul Bastock.

“Leamington FC has a proud history from the days of Leamington Town, Lockheed Leamington, AP Leamington and the modern era.

“We have had some fine teams and players throughout the years we have been a force in Midlands non-league football.

“Brakes legends include Bill Draper, Ernie Ward, Syd Hall and Roger Brown. Modern era legends Josh Blake, Mark Bellingham and Tony Breeden.

“These are just a few of the great players who have played in the gold of Leamington.

“All of these great players deserve to be celebrated.

“I want Windmill Heroes to bring back happy memories for older fans and introduce newer fans to heroes of days gone by.”

Windmill Heroes is available to buy on the Amazon website from £9.99 in paperback (search Windmill Heroes: A celebration of football in Leamington) and also at the club shop on matchdays,

Ed said: “I contacted fans and players via email, telephone, social media and in person.

“Everybody has been so helpful I am truly grateful.

“I have made new friends writing this book.”

For more information about Leamington FC including all the latest news and a history of the club in its various forms and at its two ‘Windmill’ grounds dating back to the 1890s visit leamingtonfc.co.uk