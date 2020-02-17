Leamington estate agents help Milverton youngsters raise cash for playground equipment

Children at Leamington's Milverton Primary School have been selling calendars to raise money to buy new equipment for the school playground.

So far they have raised £555 towards the £12,000 they'd like for a climbing tower for key stage one pupils, who are between five and seven years old.

Leamington estate agents, ehB Residential, has helped the school's fundraising efforts by giving them a donation towards the calendar's production.

The calendar is filled with self-penned drawings of the youngsters and one of school head Matt Fisher - although he says he didn't draw the picture himself, giving that task to one of his more artistically talented pupils.

The calendar project is the latest initiative which has won financial backing from ehB.

The past two years saw the agency support the school's Grow a Pound scheme - which saw each child investing a pound in capital equipment which they used to set up micro-businesses and earn money for the school.

Some of the pupils clubbed together to buy more expensive items, with purchases including gardening gloves, nail polish and mops, enabling them to offer weeding, manicures and cleaning services.

ehB Residential MD Edward Bromwich said: "We are very keen to support our local community and so were delighted to help out with this latest project.

"The children are very enterprising and have been enthusiastic about selling the calendars to their parents and grandparents. It enhances the sense of community both within the school, by children working together to create something fantastic, and among the wider Milverton area.

"As a local business we are also keen to see the children demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit."