Leamington dad in video for campaign to highlight the positives of being parent of child with Down's sydrome

A Leamington couple are supporting a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the “many ups” of being the parents of a child with Down’s syndrome.

Helen and Craig Manton, whose 14-month-old daughter Eleanor has Down’s syndrome, are backing the ‘Wouldn’t Change a Thing’ campaign which was popularised by the viral video 50 Mums | 50 Kids | 1 Extra Chromosome, which amassed more than 380 million views on social media and became headline news worldwide.

On the eve of Father’s Day, Craig was among a group of men who appeared in the video ‘Dads Don’t Count Chromosomes’ that was launched to show that they love and accept their children with Down’s syndrome as much as mums do.

Project leader Jamie McCallum said: “We knew we’d never be able to match the mums’ ability to tug on the heart strings of the world so we went for some good-humoured competition instead.

“Dads who have children with additional needs are extremely under-represented and under-supported and play a huge part in advocating for our children.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to shout from the rooftops how, just like the mums, we wouldn’t change a thing.”

Craig Manton in the video with his daughter Eleanor.

