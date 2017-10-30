Leamington company rolls out the barrels for beer festival

A Leamington company rolled out the barrels after it held a beer festival for the fourth year.

An extensive range of ales were on offer at Wright Hassall’s Leamington headquarters for the festival.

Business contacts from across the region were invited along to the proceedings to sample a range of ales provided by specialist beer company, Beer Gonzo, who were on hand to talk guests through the drinks selection.

Robert Lee, head of corporate at Wright Hassall, said: “This is the fourth year in a row we’ve held our beer festival and it’s become something of a tradition.

“Yet again, the event proved a great success with scores of people taking the opportunity to network and enjoy themselves.

“We would also like to say thank you to everyone who joined us and to Mick Leape, and his team from Beer Gonzo, for doing another fantastic job in bringing along some great ales to try.”