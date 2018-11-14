Leamington Christmas lights switch-on this Sunday

Leamington town centre’s streets will be lit up on evenings and nights for the Christmas period from Sunday evening.

The lights switch-on, which takes place in the Parade, is free to attend and one of the largest annual events in Leamington and is well attended by residents.

There will be the first of six weekly Yuletide markets open from 10am, fun fair rides and a stage show hosted by event sponsor Touch FM at the bottom of the parade all leading up to the Christmas lights switch on at 5pm.

The lighting scheme, which stretches the length of the parade, is funded mainly by Leamington Town Council, Warwick District Council, BID Leamington via contributions made by businesses in the town and event manager Sketts.

The town council has said:

“The switching on of the Christmas lighting is a much anticipated event that heralds the start of the Festive season and the commencement of late night shopping.”

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa will also be switching the lights on for its Tree of Light outside the town hall.

The lights will be switched on by Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Stephen Cross.

The event will take place from 3.30pm with carols led by the Baptist Church Choir and the Royal Spa Brass Band and is part of the Rotary Club’s fundraising campaign for the Myton Hospices (see page 7).