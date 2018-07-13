Leamington Carnival to take place tomorrow

More than 15 organisations will take part in this year’s Leamington Carnival precession which takes place in the town tomorrow (Saturday).

Floats and participants will assemble at the Campion Hills at noon before following a new route that turns left onto Leicester Street, over the mini island, onto Clarendon Avenue and down the Parade before ending at Dormer Place.

There will be a £200 prize for the best dressed float.

The organisers said: “This is your chance to be part of one of Leamington’s largest community events, celebrating the town’s diversity, creativity and energy whilst supporting local charitable organisations.”

The event will also include more than 50 stalls, a fun fair and live entertainment at the festival in the Pump Room Gardens.

This starts at 11am.

There will be live music on a band stage hosted by the Leamington-based digital radio station Fresh Coventry and Warwickshire.

Those performing will include 21-year-old Leamington singer-songwriter Taylor Louise, Five-piece Coventry band The Upsiders and urban singer-songwriter Wynter Black.

Both events which make up the carnival cost a total of £6,000 to run and the organisers have again warned that if next year’s event does not get more support then the precession may have to be scrapped.

Steph Manning said: “We simply cannot find the funding to do this anymore, there has been a lack of support from businesses from in and around the town - which is a massive disappointment.

“The event attracts thousands of people into the town center and feels this event is a benefit for the town along with keeping history alive.”

For more in formation about the event visit click here.