Leamington C&AC’s Hanlon cruises to an easy victory in the Green Leek 10k

Leamington C&AC’s Callum Hanlon was a confident winner of the Green Leek 10k on Sunday.

A wet and soggy Sunday morning saw runners tackling a multi-terrain 10.5k course between Burton Green and Leek Wootton featuring lots of mud and surface water.

Clare Hinton, Ian Allen and Jo Fleming celebrate at Manchester.

Hanlon took it all in his stride, however, finishing in a time of 35min 47sec, more than two minutes clear of the second-placed Kenilworth Runner Andy Crabtree (38:01).

Clubmate Tom Foulerton was fourth in 39:54, with Jason Hill ninth in 41:22.

James Joyce (45:30), Simon West (48:58) and Laura Gould (54:19) completed the C&AC finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ ladies enjoyed some success with Marie Matthews first female in 42:02 and Laura Pettifer third in 44:01, followed closely by Rachel Miller (fifth lady in 44:16) and Kelly Burnett-Nicholl (6th lady in 44:44).

More than 30 Striders took part, with Richard Spear (40:22) splashing over the line in fifth place and Steve Taylor (40:27) hot on his heels in sixth.

Alice Bourne (45:47) finished sixth lady, with Kate Gadsby (48:44) eighth.

Charlotte Everard (48:54), returning from injury was ninth.

Three Spa Striders earned London Marathon Championship qualifying times at the Manchester Half Marathon at the weekend.

Jo Fleming (1:29:32) finally ducked under the 1:30 barrier and was joined by Clare Hinton (1:29:54) and Ian Allen (71:10) who took the club’s half marathon record in finishing a superb 24th overall.

The Striders contingent was completed by Keith Wilson (1:28:58), Laura Peake (1:30:45), Claire Davidson (1:30:57), Fiona Ferguson (1:32:25), Chris McKeown (1:32:26), Ruth Tennant (1:47:13), Mairi Walker (1:53:46), Claire Westrope (2:04:57), Matt Leydon (2:04:57), Gary Perkins (2:10:25) and David Lithgow (2:21:32).

Kenilworth Runners’ George Crawford finished 493rd in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday in a time of 2hr 44min 16sec.

Ahead of schedule and on for a personal best, the last five miles took their toll, no doubt due to the fact this was Crawford’s second sub 3-hour marathon in just two weeks.

Clubmate Dan Lawrence finished 11,304th in 3:45:02.

Melissa Janda, also running her second marathon in two weeks, finished 23,454th in 4:23:56 and Ian Baynes and Anthony Young, running together, finished in 4:40:19.

Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Snow and Colin Bailey decided that running 50 miles was not challenging enough so they took in a few Snowdonia hills at the same time as part of the Snowdonia Ultra 50 mile challenge on Saturday.

Sticking together for most of the race, Snow finished in 17hr 9min, with Bailey crossing the line six minutes later.

Runners’ Emma Ford was second female and 16th overall at the Active Northumberland Kielder Half Marathon on Sunday in 1:27:07.

The race was won by Craig Gunn in 1:16:20, with Gemma Hillier-Moses taking the ladies’ win in a time of 1:25:06.

Meanwhile, Kenilworth Runners’ Oliver Beasley finished 13th in the Draycote Water 10k in 39:46.

Becky Beasley was first lady in 42:26, while Striders’ Kat Robertson went sub-45 minutes for the first time.

Striders’ Chris Wilson ran the shortened Great Birmingham Run in 1:13:52 and Simon Reiter battled injury to finish the Royal Parks Half for the London Clinic team in 1:54:04.

On Saturday, Striders’ Ben Parkinson (1:57:35), Anne Hurrell (2:11:00), Roz Cox and Ves Hill (both 3:19:26) completed a very muddy 21k Maverick Inov8 original in the Chilterns.

Three Leamington C&AC men got in some cross-country practice in the first race of the Gloucestershire XC League at Wooton Parc near Dursley.

New member Henry Morton was well up the field in 20th (34:30), with Pierre Le Marquer 47th in 36:21 and Steve Roberts 121st in 41:32.

The race was won by Ben Robinson (Gloucester AC) in 31:50.